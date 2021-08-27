happy mag triangle

Happy’s Best New Music

Updated weekly by the fine folk at Happy Mag, this is the absolute best new music that this week has to offer from Australia and around the world!

Tropical Fuck Storm Deep States

There isn’t a band today that can fuse rock, hip hop and conspiracy theories quite like Tropical Fuck Storm. Through their third studio album, Deep States, Tropical Fuckstorm create an eclectic fusion of vocals and melodies inspired by bizarre experiences. Acting as a guide to the world around us, Deep States proves that commentary can be made of the world in a way that’s not just ‘not-preachy’, but also genuinely enjoyable.

9.2

TROPICAL FUCK STORM
DEEP STATES

Gretta Ray Begin To Look Around

The Melbourne-based singer-songwriter takes us on a worldly expedition through her album, Begin To Look Around. Weaving in voice recording samples from her travelling days with friends, Gretta invites us on a deeply personal, sonic adventure. Her voice is an ethereal guide, allowing our minds to drift and dream. Begin To Look Around is a saving grace and a perfectly curated reprieve from everyday tribulations.

9.0

GRETTA RAY
BEGIN TO LOOK AROUND

Ngaiire 3

In her third album, Ngaiire fuses electro-pop and soul with traditions, deep-seated in her Papua New Guinean heritage. An incredibly personal body of work, 3 translates childhood memories, generational trauma, and new found motherhood into a musically vivid and raw LP. Ngaiire touches on dating experiences in a heavily Christian, postcolonial Papua New Guinea, and the romantic tensions that follow suit.

8.2

NGAIIRE
3

Evann Mcintosh – Character Development

With Evann Mcintosh, the concept of ‘funk’ takes on a whole new meaning as a source of passion, and expression. Their latest EP, Character Development, pays homage to their earlier work, while leaving space to breathe in the air of unbridled enjoyment. Like a lounge-singer returning to the mic, ready to bring the audience on their own journey.

8.4

EVANN MCINTOSH
CHARACTER DEVELOPMENT

Kim Petras Future Starts Now

First debuted by the trans singer during her live set at Lollapalooza, Future Starts Now is dripping with addictive electro-pop beats and commanding synth vocals. The single is inherently true to Kim Petras, carrying across her signature penchant for punchy and boppy beats with feminine vocal melodies. Future Starts Now is a fun, motivational and uplifting tune – perfect for your workout playlist, or shameless singing in the shower.

7.8

KIM PETRAS
FUTURE STARTS NOW

Find these tracks and more in our Happy Weekly playlist below:

Welcome to Happy Mag’s Best New Music Feed

Stay up to date with all the music news from Happy by subscribing to our newsletter below.
Have you connected with Happy on social media yet? If not please visit us on the links below:

FACEBOOK TWITTER YOUTUBE

Here’s what’s currently trending on Happy:

GAMING  |  NEWS  |  COVID 19  |  TRUMP  |