ABBA I Still Have Faith In You / Don’t Shut Me Down

ABBA did not disappoint with the release of these two new singles that pierced their 40 year silence. The tracks ring true of all the iconic ABBA tropes – bursting with sunshine, catchy melodies and glorious harmonies that are simultaneously soothing and liberating. Time has certainly not dimmed their light and addictive presence in the industry – a much welcomed return.

8.6

ABBA
I STILL HAVE FAITH IN YOU / DON’T SHUT ME DOWN

The VANNS Feels Good Now

The VANNS tap into a slightly heavier, guitar dominant sound in their latest single – beaming with energising, summer infused vibes. Feels Good Now is a token uplifting track, that makes us excited for the warmer weather ahead and the prospect of a covid-free days. Jimmy Vann’s soulful vocals and Cameron Little’s guitar finesse are a match made in heaven, and we can’t get enough!

8.5

THE VANNS
FEELS GOOD NOW

Nightmares On Wax Wonder / Own Me

In these latest releases, George Evelyn delights us with hypnotising hybrids of smooth jazz and slick electronica. The songs are reflective, mirroring Evelyn’s personal struggles, one of which included a cancer scare. This probed Evelyn to write from the perspective that this could be his last album. The result so far, are two sonically lovely pieces that transport us to a smokey atmosphere, featuring chesterfield lounges and warm lighting.

8.1

NIGHTMARES ON WAX
WONDER / OWN ME

Charlie XCX – Good Ones

The fresh single from the UK singer-songwriter gives us ’80’s metallic’ meets ‘bubble-gum pop’ vibes. Charli has labelled Good Ones as the symbol of her new chapter, that serves us “fame, glamour, inner demons and global hits” on a golden platter. The elusive track marries catchy melodies with dark and empowering vocals – needless to say, it’s a classic bop.

8.1

CHARLIE XCX
GOOD ONES

Tora – A Force Majeure

Woozy, hypnotic vocals meet crisp and playful synth-pop melodies in Tora’s latest album, A Force Majeure. A sanctuary of warm air and sun rays envelop the tracks, which are blended seamlessly together by Jo Loewenthal’s dreamy vocals. The album is easy-listening and perfect for any environment that requires instant relaxation and a spotless mind.

7.8

TORA
A FORCE MAJEURE

