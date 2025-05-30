New Music Friday, bringing you the best new music from here and across the ditch

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of New Music Friday

The music scene is having a moment (again). From punk reinventions and queer electronic triumphs to gut-punching hip hop and stadium-ready returns, here are the local and international releases that caught our ears this week.

CIVIC – The Fool

Ahead of their third album Chrome Dipped, Naarm punk outfit CIVIC are letting loose. “The Fool” is a jangly, driving anthem that trades nihilism for groove without dulling the blade. It’s a taste of a band in flux—one foot in gritty ’70s punk, the other pushing into new terrain. As guitarist Lewis Hodgson puts it: “You can really do whatever the fuck you want.”

The Amity Affliction – All That I Remember

Metalcore heavyweights The Amity Affliction return with a stark and personal track. “All That I Remember” dives into fractured family ties and lingering grief. Joel Birch’s lyrics are unflinching, with contributions from his siblings adding emotional heft. It’s raw, direct, and one of the band’s most vulnerable releases to date.

Sonic Reducer – GIMP

Canberra punks Sonic Reducer aren’t here to play it safe. “GIMP” is a chaotic, heart-on-sleeve blast of noise, charting the rush and confusion of young love. It’s the final taste of their SQUEEZE EP (out June 13), and it lands with all the fire of their DIY ethos. Catch them on their venue-hopping party tour if you’re keen for the real thing.

BARKAA – NGAMAKA (ft. Uncle Leroy Johnson)

Powerful and necessary, BARKAA’s latest release is a love song to land, language and legacy. “NGAMAKA” highlights the environmental crisis facing the Murray-Darling Basin, blending sharp production with ancient truth-telling. Uncle Leroy’s verses in Barkindji language are haunting and urgent—this is protest music that hits deep.

Dyan Tai & Lupa J – King Queen Supreme

Two of the country’s most exciting queer electronic artists join forces for this shape-shifting, genre-blurring single. “King Queen Supreme” is high drama in every sense, matched by a visually arresting clip shot in the Wanda Sand Dunes. It’s playful, political, and unapologetically bold.

MERPIRE – Leaving With You

Melbourne’s Merpire captures the giddy unease of mutual attraction on “Leaving With You”—the third cut from her upcoming album MILK POOL. Packed with tumbling drums and searing guitars, it’s indie-pop that feels big, bright, and perfectly off-balance.

Mansionair – Lose Yourself Again

Three years since their last release, Mansionair are back. “Lose Yourself Again” leans into minimalism while still feeling huge—pulling threads of house, ambient, and pop into a late-night anthem that pulses with emotional release. The kind of track that feels built for festivals and headphones alike.

Kim Churchill – It’s Lovely To Have You Here: Extended Stay (Deluxe Album)

Folk favourite Kim Churchill unveils the deluxe edition of his latest record, It’s Lovely To Have You Here. The Extended Stay includes a stack of live acoustic takes and deep cuts, including new single “Raindrops” featuring Zimbabwean-American artist Shungudzo.

True to Kim’s nomadic spirit, many of the performances were captured riverside, in backyards, or mid-tour. As Kim puts it: “These are the Monday and Tuesday tunes — a sneaky extra slice of love.”

Bumpy – Maambakoort

Decorated Naarm-based soul artist and proud Noongar woman Bumpy makes a powerful return with ‘Maambakoort’, her first release since 2023’s acclaimed Morning Sun EP. A sweeping, emotional tribute to her saltwater Country, the track fuses orchestral soul with rich choral harmonies sung in Noongar language by her siblings.

A stunning video by Emily Dynes complements the release, honouring healing, ancestry, and reconnection with land and water.

HOTEL – Kumquats

Sydney group HOTEL have been steadily building momentum—and with “Kumquats,” they deliver a hazy, textured groove that feels effortlessly cool. With syncs on HBO and Stan under their belt, they’re one to watch in the alt-pop sphere.

Angus Robb – The Old Me

Known as the voice of Jack The Fox, Angus Robb steps out solo with a heartfelt debut. “The Old Me” is a weathered, soulful track about change, grief, and growth—rooted in personal experience, but delivered with warmth and grit.

MEGHNA – ‘HÄSSLICH’

Melbourne-based alt-electronic pop artist MEGHNA returns with ‘HÄSSLICH’ – a high-voltage anthem of rage and defiance. Produced by SB90, the single sees MEGHNA charging into a bold new sonic chapter, balancing fury with finesse in an electrifying three-minute burst.

MzUki – The Dreamcult Agency Files: Act I

Fresh off a historic run on Australian Idol as the first rapper globally to crack the Top 12, MzUki unveils the first chapter in an ambitious sonic universe: The Dreamcult Agency Files: Act I. The dual single release features ‘Counting Stars’ — a cinematic alt-R&B cut about destiny and cosmic awakening — and ‘Half Moon Child’, a trap-leaning, club-ready anthem with mystical overtones. Both tracks are paired with visuals layered in myth and magic, blurring the lines between music video and short film.

Brayth – Fluvoxamine

Gympie’s 17-year-old genre-hopping wunderkind Brayth shares ‘Fluvoxamine’ — a soft, shimmering indie song unpacking his personal journey with anxiety. Named after the medication that helped him navigate mental health challenges, the track is self-produced in a home studio under his house and mixed with the support of Honeybee Studio, a not-for-profit disability arts organisation in Kandanga. With a dream to release a song in every genre, Brayth is a rising voice unafraid to experiment or open up.

Best New International Releases

Wolf Alice – Bloom Baby Bloom

The UK’s genre-defying rockers return with their first track in three years—and it’s worth the wait. “Bloom Baby Bloom” is a bold, bass-driven cut that teases the arrival of The Clearing, their fourth studio album (out August 29 via Mushroom Music). It’s a fierce, feminised take on heavy rock that pulls no punches. Ellie Rowsell, embracing her voice as the central instrument, sheds her guitar and steps further into her own power.

SOFIA ISELLA – I’m camera .

ISSELLA’s sophomore EP is a conceptual deep dive into fame, inspiration, and the artistic process. A sister piece to her debut I Can Be Your Mother, this release continues a surreal narrative, blending dark pop with cinematic flair. “Dog’s Dinner,” “Josephine,” and “Crowd Caffeine” are just the start—this is an EP that invites close listening and rewards it.

Whitney – Darling

Short, sweet, and aching with emotion. Whitney’s “Darling” is a two-minute gem that recalls the wistful brevity of Big Star or early Dolly Parton. A song about letting go, it shifts into a second act that accepts the goodbye—and somehow feels over too soon in the best possible way.

caroline – caroline 2

London’s genre-defying eight-piece return with caroline 2, a bold, expansive album that fuses clashing rhythms, ambient textures, and chaotic energy into something euphoric and entirely their own.

Mabel – Mabel (Mixtape out July 25)

Mabel announces her self-titled mixtape — a raw, genre-blending reintroduction recorded at home with friends. Preceded by new track ‘January 19’ and recent collab ‘Benz’ with Clavish, the 9-track mixtape captures Mabel at her most unfiltered and creatively free.

AJ Tracey – 3rd Time Lucky

AJ Tracey shares his most personal single yet — a heartfelt tribute to his mum’s cancer recovery, released in partnership with Maggie’s charity. His new album drops June 13.

N-TONE, ramera – Brokenhearted

Longtime friends and collaborators ramera and N-TONE are no strangers to pop music. Both are accomplished producers, engineers, and songwriters who have worked with some of the brightest stars and biggest names in the industry. Brokenhearted is an ode to their influences — imagine if Jack Antonoff and Daft Punk made a infectious harmony filled dance-pop baby.

Moving in Slow – Call a Doctor

Blending early 2000s emo and pop punk with sharp emotional honesty, this is frontman Laurent Chavannes at his rawest. “Call a Doctor” builds from acoustic ballad to full-throttle catharsis, capturing the sound of someone reaching for help in real time. With recent tour wins and a growing fanbase, Moving in Slow are going places—fast.

Rosai in Hurry – Lucky

Seoul-based indie rockers Rosai in Hurry deliver a nostalgic, bittersweet single that lingers. “Lucky” is a meditation on time, memory, and the things that slip through our fingers. With vivid imagery and reflective storytelling, it’s a quiet standout from a band doing a lot with a little.

