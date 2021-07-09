happy mag triangle

Amyl and The Sniffers Guided By Angels

Guided By Angels, holds as the first single from their upcoming second album Comfort To Me. The new track and video are uplifting in ways only hard-out, Aussie punk can be – a message of self-love and determination delivered with straight-up deadly energy. if there’s one thing Australian music does well, it’s punk that hits the feelings, as much as it hits the back of your throat.

9.5

AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS
GUIDED BY ANGELS

Courtney Barnett Rae Street

The first single from the Aussie psych-punk singer-songwriter’s upcoming third solo album, Things Take Time, Take Time, Rae Street sees Barnett return to her humble beginnings of lyrical observations. What makes Rae Street so entrancing is Barnett’s cool take on post-pandemic life. She can call for societal change, or changing ones interior decoration – and you wouldn’t be any the wiser.

7.3

COURTNEY BARNETT
RAE STREET

Tkay Maidza – Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3

Her third instalment of her ‘Last Year Was Weird’ EP series, Tkay brings pandemic living back to the forefront, with her own unique twist. These eight tracks, that range from R&B to experiment pop, aim to unpack a new idea of life in a post-COVID world. While we could say ‘there’s something for everyone,’ – that would be an understatement. Track such as So Cold and Onto Me are sure to please – but every song is universally enjoyable, due to Maidza’s froward thinking outlook, and humid production.

8.7

TKAY MAIDZA
LAST YEAR WAS WEIRD, VOL. 3

Barkaa – King Brown

I mean, what is there to say. Barkaa has delved into the roots of R&B to give us a track that slaps through and through. With an Australiana twinge, of course. Like the track’s namesake, King Brown is precious, venomous, and difficult to extract once it’s in your head – with witty lyrics over a Latin beat about the dispossession experienced by Aboriginal and First Nations people in Australia, and bloody toxic exes.

7.9

BARKAA
KING BROWN

Inhaler – It Won’t Always Be Like This

After having to adapt to a completely new life under lockdown, Inhaler’s debut LP screams of longing for the past, while acknowledging the difficulties of the future. Having seen each other grow up, and having experienced the isolation of lockdown together (but separately), it’s no wonder that Inhaler’s debut LP, It Won’t Always Be Like This, feels as much mature, as it does nostalgic.

7.7

INHALER
IT WON’T ALWAYS BE LIKE THIS

Find these tracks and more in our Happy Weekly playlist below:

Welcome to Happy Mag’s Best New Music Feed

