happy mag triangle

Happy’s Best New Music

Updated weekly by the fine folk at Happy Mag, this is the absolute best new music that this week has to offer from Australia and around the world!

Amyl and The Sniffers Comfort To Me

Melbourne pub-rockers Amyl and The Sniffers take songwriting to the extremes on their rip-roaring sophomore LP, Comfort To Me. What happens when you throw four self-taught musos in a three-bedroom rental after two years of non-stop touring? One incredible sophomore album, apparently. Amyl and The Sniffers’ recording process usually travels at a rapid-fire pace (their first EP was recorded in less than 12 hours), but the spare time afforded from lockdown seemed to have benefited the crew on Comfort To Me.

9.2

AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS
COMFORT TO ME

Radiohead If You Say the Word

In the wake of their upcoming three-disc album Kid A Mnesia, Radiohead treated fans to a fresh track, If You Say the Word. It’s a lush, dreamy soundscape that flaunts a mixture of delicious guitar tones that meld perfectly with Thom Yorke’s transcendent vocals – it feels almost like Woodstock in space. It’s a curious mixture of styles yet once again, Radiohead assemble it effortlessly.

8.6

RADIOHEAD
IF YOU SAY THE WORD

Troye Sivan Angel Baby

This latest release from the Australian singer-songwriter is a slow-burning power ballad that fuses 80’s synths and pounding electronics with Sivan’s trademark tone. Sonically, Angel Baby feels incredibly nostalgic and alludes to that stage in a romance where you are swept above the clouds, completely captivated and blissfully unaware of the world around you.

8.0

TROY SIVAN
ANGEL BABY

Yumi Zouma – Give It Hell

Debuting their brand new track Give It Hell, Yumo Zouma showcase a gentle melody that deals with staying present, digging deep, and tackling self-doubt, despite the unknown. It’s a cruisy car ride filled with relaxing vocals, uplifting instrumentals, and hopeful melodies that grant the mind breathing space and clarity – allowing us to appreciate the moment amidst the chaos.

7.9

YUMI ZOUMA
GIVE IT HELL

Triple One – Blood Rave

Following on from their 2020 album Panic Force, Triple One return with a trippy, metallic number through Blood Rave. Frontman Marty Bugatti’s smooth vocals drip down a soundscape of melting psychedelic sounds and punchy, industrial beats. The song’s rap verse shakes the listener awake and punctures the dreamy sonics. Blood Rave showcases the perfect balance of silky vocals and abrupt Aussie rap bars – a match made in heaven.

7.1

TRIPLE ONE
BLOOD RAVE

Find these tracks and more in our Happy Weekly playlist below:

Welcome to Happy Mag’s Best New Music Feed

Stay up to date with all the music news from Happy by subscribing to our newsletter below.
Have you connected with Happy on social media yet? If not please visit us on the links below:

FACEBOOK TWITTER YOUTUBE

Here’s what’s currently trending on Happy:

GAMING  |  NEWS  |  COVID 19  |  TRUMP  |