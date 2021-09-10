Happy’s Best New Music
Updated weekly by the fine folk at Happy Mag, this is the absolute best new music that this week has to offer from Australia and around the world!
Amyl and The Sniffers – Comfort To Me
Radiohead – If You Say the Word
Troye Sivan – Angel Baby
Yumi Zouma – Give It Hell
Triple One – Blood Rave
Find these tracks and more in our Happy Weekly playlist below:
