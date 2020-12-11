happy mag triangle

Happy’s Best New Netflix Shows

Updated weekly by the fine folk at Happy Mag, this is the absolute best new Netflix shows that this week has to offer from Australia and around the world!

The Crown – Season 4

At long last, The Crown’s latest season has finally arrived – and it might be the best. Much like previous seasons, Season 4 proves explosive, chaotic, and cryptic, though less sympathetic this time around. Beginning in 1979 with the election of Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), the season opens with a snappy start, almost as sharp as the tension between the Prime Minister and Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman). However, the key narrative hook of the season lies in Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Prince Charles’s (Josh O’Connor) marriage. So, once again, prepare for grandiose cinematography, secretive monarch drama, gripping conflict, and the grimacing faces of fact-checking historians everywhere.

9.0

WATCH NOW

the Crown

THE CROWN
SEASON 4

 

Trial 4 – Season 1

“Every day that someone stays locked up for a crime he didn’t commit is a day you shouldn’t be able to sleep as a prosecutor.” Through interviews, animation, and archival footage, eight-part docuseries Trial 4 bluntly exposes the corruption and racism of Boston police and, to an extent, the entire American justice system. Directed by Remy Burkel, this exposé is based on the true experience of Sean K. Ellis, who was imprisoned at age 19 for murdering a Boston police detective. The story takes an arduous 22 years and four trials for Ellis to receive justice, but it’s an important story to tell during these divisive times. Admittedly, the docuseries takes a few episodes to warm up, but if you can push through it, you’re in for an emotional ride.

8.0

WATCH NOW

trial 4

TRIAL 4
SEASON 1

We Are The Champions – Season 1

Cheese rolling, chilli eating, grog jumping, yo-yoing and fantasy hairstyling. These are the six peculiar, yet epic game shows that are the focal point of the unpretentious docuseries, We Are The Champions. Narrator Rainn Wilson (The Office) perfectly switches from serious to whimsical when necessary. The perfect voice-casting unravels a playful admission of how ridiculous these challenges are, but also finds the ability to acknowledge the triumphant human spirit behind it all. Challenges, such as cheese rolling, are far more compelling than others, but the risk this docuseries takes by shining a light on the silly is truly admirable.

7.1

WATCH NOW

we are the champions

WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS
SEASON 1

Voices of Fire –  Season 1

No matter your opinion on the gospel, you’ll probably agree that the sound of a booming church choir can be emotionally transformative. Just ask Kanye West. Or in this case, Bishop Ezekial Williams, the uncle of superstar Pharell. Voices of Fire adopts the reality competition formula to showcase Pharell and Ezekial’s quest to create the greatest sounding choir in the country. 300 applicants from Hampton Roads, VA are invited to tryouts at the church, but there are only 75 positions up for grabs. Voices of Fire finds uniqueness in Ezekial William’s vision, producing, not only a talented choir, but a diverse one. Applicant backstories range from severe social anxiety to a girl born without an ear. The docuseries is far from perfect, but let’s face it: it’s a refreshing alternative to another season of The Voice or American Idol.

6.8

WATCH NOW

VOICES OF FIRE

VOICES OF FIRE
SEASON 1

Dash & Lily – Season 1

What’s more inevitable than Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas engulfing plaza sound systems worldwide from the 1st of November? A sprinkle of new Christmas rom-coms, of course! Based on the bestselling book series, dreamboat Dash (Austin Abrams) and the tender Lily (Midori Francis) are portrayed as opposites that attract. Dash is resentful towards the holiday season, while Lily is gleeful, so no matter your position on Christmas, there will be someone to relate to. The teenage romancers communicate messages and challenges through a little red notebook, labelled Do You Dare? It’s Christmas, so why not?

8.0

WATCH NOW

dash and lily

DASH & LILY
SEASON 1

 

Paranormal – Season 1

Netflix’s first Egyptian show is an adaptation of Ahmed Khaled Tawfik’s best-selling series and takes the phrase “haunted by the past” to the next level. Ismail (Ahmed Amin), a father and professor, begins to face paranormal phenomena and, you guessed it, he’s got to save his loved ones from those supernatural terrors. Paranormal does fall on some tried and tested horror tropes, such as the typical haunted house, but the show’s fleshed out mythologies, ruinous internal dialogue, and ’60s setting are refreshing, redeeming qualities. There’s something interesting brewing here for you adventurous horror-heads. Only six episodes, so get binging.

8.2

WATCH NOW

paranormal

PARANORMAL
SEASON 1

Love & Anarchy –  Season 1

Up comes Netflix’s second Swedish-language TV show, Love & Anarchy. It’s an apt title for this frivolous rom-com, as married mother Sofie (Ida Engvoll) begins flirting with young IT genius Max (Björn Mosten) at her new workplace. What follows? Some promiscuous flirting and daring challenges aimed at each other, that shatter standard social expectations. Hence, Love & Anarchy. The challenges grow in ambition and, soon enough, the flirting goes from light-hearted to totally disorderly. Sadly, the main characters aren’t fleshed out to their full potential, but there’s still some serious chemistry to enjoy, culminating in a surprisingly touching conclusion.

7.1

WATCH NOW

love & anarchy

LOVE & ANARCHY
SEASON 1

The Queen’s Gambit – Season 1

Now, this is one we’re really excited about. Though a period-drama about world-class competitive chess,  The Queen’s Gambit is a deeply compelling story about an orphan’s journey through life. Exploring addiction, gender, the correlation between genius and madness, and more, this show manages to pull it off through exceptional writing and a deeply interesting protagonist, played by the unflinching Anya Taylor Joy. Based on Walter Tevis’s novel, this is an adaptation worthy of the big screens. Your move.

8.9

WATCH NOW

the queen's gambit

THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT
SEASON 1

Related