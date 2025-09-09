We’ve rounded up the 20 greatest rock intros led by women – Deep Purple, eat your heart out

The Greatest Rock Song Intros by Women – Finally, the Riffs You’ve Been Waiting For

While many lists of “greatest rock intros” focus almost exclusively on male-fronted bands, it’s high time someone celebrated the women who shaped rock from the very first riff.

From Joan Jett snarling into “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll” to Heart’s galloping “Barracuda,” these are the intros that demand attention, turn heads, and make you grab a guitar (or air-guitar) instantly.

Here’s our Top 20 Greatest Rock Song Intros by Women:

20. Paramore – “Misery Business” (2007)

Hayley Williams launches with a punchy, pop-punk guitar riff that still feels fresh over a decade later.

19. Alanis Morissette – “You Oughta Know” (1995)

Not riff-heavy, but that pounding bass-and-drum intro sets up one of the most venomous songs of the ’90s.

18. Garbage – “I Think I’m Paranoid” (1998)

Shirley Manson’s cool menace slices in over crunchy guitars, an alt-rock classic intro.

17. Lita Ford – “Kiss Me Deadly” (1988)

Soft at first, then explodes into attitude-heavy riffs, showcasing Ford’s metal chops.

16. The Runaways – “Cherry Bomb” (1976)

Joan Jett and Cherie Currie blast in with a bratty, snarling riff — rebellion in stereo.

15. Blondie – “One Way or Another” (1978)

Debbie Harry’s swagger meets instantly recognisable guitar lines that stalk the listener from second one.

14. Pat Benatar – “Heartbreaker” (1979)

A punchy, riff-driven intro that announces Benatar as a force to be reckoned with.

13. Heart – “Love Alive” (1977)

Nancy Wilson’s guitar and Ann Wilson’s soaring vocals combine to create a slow-burning intro that explodes into rock glory.

12. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – “Bad Reputation” (1980)

A blunt, in-your-face guitar riff that perfectly encapsulates Jett’s rock ’n’ roll attitude.

11. Hole – “Celebrity Skin” (1998)

Courtney Love’s band hits with a razor-sharp intro that immediately stakes its claim in late-’90s alt-rock.

10. Pat Benatar – “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” (1980)

A classic punchy riff that pairs perfectly with Benatar’s fiery vocals.

9. Heart – “Barracuda” (1977)

Nancy Wilson’s galloping guitar riff is instantly recognisable — pure adrenaline from the first note.

8. Lita Ford – “Close My Eyes Forever” (1988)

Soft, moody acoustic notes kick off before Ford and Ozzy Osbourne’s guitars crash in — haunting and unforgettable.

7. Blondie – “Call Me” (1980)

Starts with pulsing guitars and keys, setting up one of the catchiest, coolest intros in rock/new wave.

6. The Runaways – “Queens of Noise” (1977)

Searing guitar intro that screams teenage rebellion and raw energy.

5. Alanis Morissette – “Hand In My Pocket” (1995)

Laid-back acoustic strumming sets a clever, melodic tone before Alanis’ vocals kick in.

4. Hole – “Doll Parts” (1994)

The gentle opening guitar masks one of the most emotionally intense riffs Courtney Love ever delivered.

3. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – “Crimson and Clover” (1982)

A crunchy, melodic riff that proves Jett’s versatility beyond the classic hits.

2. Heart – “Magic Man” (1975)

That slow, simmering guitar riff builds tension like a storm — and then explodes into rock magic.

1. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll” (1981)

The ultimate women-led rock intro: three chords, maximum attitude, and a riff that every generation knows. Simple, iconic, immortal.