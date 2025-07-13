Cyberpunk 2077 is the best RPG of 2025 — plus here are 4 more worth playing

PlayStation Plus just added a modern masterpiece — and it’s the best RPG this year.

Cyberpunk 2077 has pulled off the impossible. Once written off after a disastrous launch in 2020, CD Projekt Red’s sci-fi epic has transformed into the best role-playing game of 2025 — and it’s now free to download for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers.

Announced in the 9 July PS Plus lineup, Cyberpunk 2077 headlines a strong month for the service, but it stands apart as the crown jewel. With years of updates, performance improvements, and the acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion, it now delivers a world-class RPG experience that rivals the all-time greats.

Set in the dense, neon-drenched sprawl of Night City, players take on the role of V — a street-smart mercenary on a brutal rise to the top in a world overrun by tech, corruption, and moral decay. Whether you’re wielding katanas, hacking brains, or sweet-talking corporate sharks, the choices feel endless — and genuinely impactful.

What sets Cyberpunk 2077 apart in 2025 is how tightly it now weaves narrative depth, player freedom, and systems-driven gameplay into a cohesive whole. With dozens of playstyles, unforgettable characters, and one of the most visually striking open worlds ever created, it’s a genre-defining title that sets a new standard for RPGs.

Even more impressive is the 30-hour Phantom Liberty expansion, which adds espionage, moral complexity, and some of the game’s best writing to date. It’s not free, but at its current sale price, it’s arguably the best money you can spend on a game right now.

If Cyberpunk 2077 is the best RPG of 2025, here are a few others also worth your time:

Baldur’s Gate 3 (PS5) – Still a gold standard in party-based RPGs, Larian’s D&D epic remains unmatched for narrative branching and character writing.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – A visually stunning, emotionally rich reimagining of a classic — and one of Square Enix’s best modern efforts.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 – A dark horse hit with deep combat systems and open-ended exploration, perfect for those who love emergent adventure.

Persona 3 Reload – A fresh take on a cult classic, blending high school life sim mechanics with dungeon crawling and existential dread.

But right now? Nothing beats Cyberpunk 2077 for sheer ambition, execution, and value — especially when it’s free. If you haven’t played it yet, there’s never been a better time to step into Night City.