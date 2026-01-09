Here are the best TV Shows to watch this month

Jason Segel’s Rule-Breaking Therapist, Andrew Lincoln’s Unravelling Father, and the Shows Worth Watching This Month

With hit shows coming back for new seasons, premieres from directors and producers shaking up familiar genres, and a ton of cultural moments (hello, People’s Sexiest Man Alive anchoring one of Netflix’s biggest returns), we’ve meticulously rounded up the best shows to watch this month.

From the comedic genius of Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in Shrinking, to the suspenseful thrillers led by Sophie Turner and Andrew Lincoln, these are just a few of the faces behind January’s biggest shows. Expect high-stakes medical drama, reality-competition scheming, medieval quests, Marvel satire, and Regency romance that’s still making hearts flutter — here’s what’s streaming this month.

The Pitt – Season 2

Premieres January 8, HBO Max

The Emmy-winning medical drama returns with its sophomore season, following the frenetic staff of Pittsburgh’s Trauma Medical Center as they grapple with life-and-death cases and emotional crises.

The Traitors – Season 4

Premieres January 8, Peacock

The strategic reality hit is back with celebrity contestants scheming in a Scottish castle. Expect betrayal, alliances and dramatic reveals.

Coldwater – Season 1

Premieres January 9, Paramount+

This British thriller stars Andrew Lincoln as a dad dragged into eerie and unsettling events after moving his family to rural Scotland, blending suspense with psychological intrigue.

His & Hers – Limited Series

Premieres January 8, Netflix

Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal lead this mystery thriller about a fractured couple pulled together to investigate a chilling murder case.

Tell Me Lies – Season 3

Premieres January 13, Hulu & Disney+

The romantic drama returns with dual timelines and emotional stakes as Lucy and Stephen reignite their fraught relationship against shifting backdrops.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Premieres January 18, HBO Max

A Game of Thrones prequel adventure following Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg across Westeros — no dragons required.

Steal

Premieres January 21, Prime Video

Sophie Turner headlines this office-meets-heist thriller as an ordinary worker suddenly swept into a major crime conspiracy.

Wonder Man

Premieres January 27, Disney+

Marvel’s satirical superhero series starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley brings Hollywood gleam and comedic twists to the MCU’s streaming slate.

Shrinking – Season 3

Premieres January 28, Apple TV+

The goat is back. Jason Segel and Harrison Ford return in this heartfelt comedy about a therapist breaking all the rules — with hilarious and touching results.

Bridgerton – Season 4, Part 1

Premieres January 29, Netflix

The Regency era’s most loved drama returns, focusing on Benedict Bridgerton’s romantic journey with the elegance, gossip and sparkle the series is known for.

