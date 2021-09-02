Bethesda and Microsoft continue to confuse with vague exclusivity answers

Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Bethesda has left consumers more than a little puzzled – and questions surrounding Starfield’s status as an Xbox exclusive are only adding to the confusion.

After Microsoft acquired Bethesda, PlayStation players were understandably concerned about whether or not they’d be able to enjoy the studio’s future releases. During Gamescom, Pete Hines (Bethesda) and Aaron Greenberg (Xbox) attempted to address the issue, but their response was…confusing to say the least.

Hines has been most vocal on the issue, emphasizing that he doesn’t “know the answer” to the question of whether PlayStation fans will simply be left out. Which is somewhat believable given just how recent the acquisition is.

Couple that situation with the recent announcement that Starfield will be an Xbox exclusive and you can understand why PlayStation players are starting to get concerned.

That said, Hines reminded people that “Minecraft didn’t just stop existing on anything once Mojang got bought by Xbox”. While true, that doesn’t sound completely reassuring either. At the very least, we all know that Xbox will start getting preferential treatment when it comes to Bethesda’s titles; otherwise why would Microsoft have even bothered purchasing Bethesda?

We have tried to be as clear as possible, not a timed exclusive, this is simply where the game is being made. 💚 — Aaron “Day One On Game Pass” Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) August 30, 2021

For now, Deathloop remains exclusive to PS5 and PC, but it should be stressed that this agreement was put in place well before Microsoft bought Bethesda. So what about the next game? Will highly anticipated titles such as The Elder Scrolls VI and Fallout 5 be used as pawns in the ongoing console wars, despite their long history of neutrality?

Hines seems to insist that a “new era of gaming” is upon us, with the development of the cloud allowing for widespread gaming no matter what platform you use. But how long this will take to come to fruition remains unclear. In the meantime, a clearer answer would certainly be nice.