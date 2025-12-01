A desperate measure for a desperate situation.

PETA has directly petitioned the iconic Seattle band Alice in Chains.

Their request? To temporarily rebrand as “Betty in Chains” for one month.

The strategic name change aims to cast a global spotlight on Betty, a 56-year-old elephant currently performing with the Carden Circus.

Described by activists as the “world’s most depressed elephant,” Betty was reportedly captured in Thailand as a calf and has endured over five decades in the industry.

PETA cites expert warnings that the elderly, disabled animal risks fatal collapse if not retired to a sanctuary immediately.

By harnessing the band’s legendary name, the organisation hopes to amplify a desperate call for mercy, urging the public to see the chains that bind not just in metaphor, but in painful reality for a creature forced to perform through advanced age.

This follows a similar request aimed at Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant.

