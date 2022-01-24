Betty White has raised $12.7 million for animal shelters

Betty White has once again proved she was an absolute badass, raising $12.7 million for animal shelters after her death.

Even after Betty White’s tragic passing, the late actress has had a more positive influence than most other celebrities combined, raising more than $12 million for animal shelters with the #BettyWhiteChallenge on Facebook and Instagram.

It’s well known that Betty White was an avid animal lover and activist during her lifetime, and we’re certain that she would be ecstatic that this legacy has continued after her death.

The social media fundraiser began on the 17th of January, which would have been Betty’s 100th Birthday. In the week since then, the hashtag has attracted donations from more than 390,000 people, raising $12.7 million USD.

Betty’s team posted a pre-recorded video on her Instagram page, thanking fans for their support throughout her career. The caption also thanked everyone for donating to the social media fundraiser, sharing that Betty “could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be so grateful to everyone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betty White (@bettymwhite)



The late actresses’ work as an animal advocate included a longtime relationship with the not-for-profit charity associated with Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, a trustee of Morris Animal Foundation from 1971-2013 who established the Betty White Wildlife Fund in 2010.

What. A. Queen. Lizzy should have handed over her crown years ago.