The Beyond The Valley 2026 lineup is here, featuring Black Eyed Peas, John Summit, Skepta and more

BTV 2026 has something for everyone.

Beyond The Valley is Australia’s largest multi-day music festival, and it’s living up to that title following the release of the lineup for its 11th edition.

It’s returning to Barunah Plains from 28 December through 1 January.

You’ll know all the names leading the lineup, like dance powerhouse John Summit, who will be counting the New Year down and leading you into 2027.

Black Eyed Peas also have locked in an Australian exclusive spot at BTV, so you’ll have to be there to see them.

Other acts like KI/KI, Nia Archives, Skepta, The Veronica’s, Ocean Alley and Vince Staples are rounding out the lineup’s top spots.

We’re also particularly excited about acts like After, who’s Y2K pop sound is sure to find them many new fans at the festival, along with 2charm and Frost Children.

BTV sold out in under an hour last year, so be sure to get in quick (and have the group chat rallied) for these dates and times:

The Daily Aus presale begins Tuesday 4th August 10AM AEST

Official presale goes on sale Thursday 6th August 6PM AEST

General on sale begins Friday 7th August 12pm AEST

You can register for presale, here.