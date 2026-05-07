Bic Runga opens up about 15 years of hidden unhappiness.

Bic Runga has revealed she “wasn’t very happy for 15 years” while not making music.

In a candid Happy Interviews chat, the beloved singer admitted that releasing a new record instantly changed how she felt. “The day it came out, I felt different,” she said.

Runga also opened up about late-night “fuzzy thoughts,” meditation, and falling down YouTube rabbit holes about self-help and simulation theory.

She credited collaborator Cody Nelson (of Silicone) for helping her return to music while keeping family first.

“It’s okay to just take your time,” she added.

Huge thanks to Sprocket for their support.

Check out Bic Runga on Instagram!