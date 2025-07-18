Big Wheels’ Hotly Anticipated ‘Silver And Black’ (Live from Happy) is now on Spotify!

Fans of Big Wheels can now relive the band’s explosive Live from Happy performance of their hit single Silver and Black—now available to stream on Spotify.

Recorded at Noise Machine Studios, the session captures the Sunshine Coast rockers at their best, delivering a high-energy, riff-packed rendition of the track.

Originally written by co-frontwoman Cass Ford on piano, Silver and Black has transformed into a full-throttle rock anthem, blending bluesy swagger with sun-soaked harmonies.

The song, recorded in London with producer Michael Smith, also features on their debut EP!

With influences ranging from Fleetwood Mac to The Black Keys, Big Wheels bring a fresh yet nostalgic edge to modern rock. Don’t miss their electrifying live session, stream it now and follow the band on Instagram for updates. The ride is just getting started.

Listen to Big Wheels’ Live from Happy session on Spotify today.