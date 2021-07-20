BIGSOUND 2021 is cancelled, but Little BLAKSOUND will go on

Due to greater COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns across the country, BIGSOUND 2021 has been cancelled.

Unfortunately, the much anticipated conference and music festival BIGSOUND 2021 will not go on. This comes after many outbreaks, which have forced Melbourne and Sydney to go into lockdown.

QMusic CEO Kris Stewart said: “Without our music mates in New South Wales and Victoria and no certain timeline as to when domestic borders will remain open, BIGSOUND 2021 wouldn’t be able to deliver on its promise to reunite the music community for three extraordinary days of connection, conversation, and music discovery.”

On the bright side, Stewart revealed that audience members will have something to look forward to later in the year.

“As 2021 marks BIGSOUND’s 20th anniversary, we are committed to coming through the unpredictable and relentless nature of COVID to celebrate this significant milestone with something special later this year, so watch this space for more to be revealed in the coming months,” she said.

BIGSOUND 2021 has been cancelled, while controversially the novel coronavirus has Not been cancelled — eilish gilligan (@eilishgilligan) July 19, 2021

The BIGSOUND team has already begun working on their 2022 event to bring the music industry together, which has faced tough times over the last two years.

In even better news, Little BLAKSOUND will still be happening on September 6.

The conference is a 100% First Nations youth-led music conference celebrating Indigenous talent and excellence.

The initiative provides a much-needed and long-overdue space for the next generation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural and arts leaders.

Announcing #LittleBLAKSOUND 🔥 Elevating, celebrating, and representing the voices of current and up-and-coming First Nations artists and industry workers. 🎤 Mon Sep 6. https://t.co/7EsscOf4KD pic.twitter.com/qqy6cVaQkD — BIGSOUND (@BIGSOUNDtweets) June 24, 2021

BIGSOUND 2021 ticket holders and artist application fees will be refunded in the coming weeks.