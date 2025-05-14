BIGSOUND 2025 Kicks Off with Industry Giant Darcus Beese and a Global Cast of Music Insiders

BIGSOUND has just dropped its first speaker announcement for 2025, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most internationally connected editions yet

From 2–5 September, Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley will once again host Australia’s biggest music industry gathering — and this year, it’s putting global collaboration and artist export front and centre.

Leading the lineup is Darcus Beese OBE, a major figure in the music world. Known for signing Amy Winehouse and later championing Remi Wolf and Sabrina Carpenter, Beese brings decades of A&R experience to the table. After heading up Island Records UK and later Island US, he’s now running his own company, Darco Artist Partnerships.

“The industry seems to be resetting itself,” Beese says. “But music still matters — people still buy tickets, and they still want to feel something. I’m looking forward to being at BIGSOUND to talk about where things are heading.”

He’ll be joined by a strong list of international agents, curators and label heads actively seeking Australian talent. Representatives from Wasserman, CAA, Ground Control Touring, Secretly Group, Third Man Records, Believe, Eat Your Own Ears, Communion One, and Reading and Leeds Festival are all locked in — a clear signal that BIGSOUND is focused on building genuine opportunities for local artists to go global.

New Conference Programmers Cathy Oates and Niriko McLure have come on board to refresh the approach, with a firm focus on two things: export and adaptation. The program aims to reflect the changing ways people discover, consume and connect with music — and platform the artists and thinkers who are responding to those shifts.

“The gatekeepers have changed,” says Oates. “The old strategies don’t hit the same, but the barriers to entry are lower, and there’s more room for artists to define success on their own terms.”

Other speakers include Anne Booty (SixtyFour Music), who’s worked on sync for Nike, Adidas, and films like Poor Things, Ariana Morgenstern (KCRW), Deb Grant (BBC Radio 6 Music), and Adam Ryan from The Great Escape.

Early Bird All-Access Delegate Passes go on sale Friday 16 May at 9am, giving you entry to all conference panels, showcases, networking events, workshops and late-night side chats. Festival-only passes land in June.

🎟️ Early Bird Pricing:

General $659 / QMusic Members $559 / Students $399

📍 www.bigsound.org.au

🗓️ BIGSOUND 2025 | 2–5 September | Fortitude Valley, Brisbane

Less hype, more substance. BIGSOUND 2025 looks set to connect Australian artists with the right people — and maybe, a few new ideas along the way.

BIGSOUND 2025 SPEAKERS & BUYERS – FIRST ANNOUNCEMENT:

Adam Ryan – The Great Escape (UK)

Anne Booty – SixtyFour Music (UK)

Ariana Morgenstern – KCRW (USA)

Boaz Saidman – Wasserman (USA)

Boyan Pinter – Believe (BGR)

Calhoun Rawlings – Creative Artists Agency (USA)

Camille Augarde – Third Man Records (UK)

Darcus Beese – Darco Artist Partnerships (UK)

Deb Grant – BBC Radio 6 (UK)

Eve Thomas – Communion ONE (UK)

Jana Recmanikova – Festival Republic (UK)

Josh Stern – Ground Control Touring (USA)

Lau Frías – Secretly Group (USA)

Lucy Pitkethly – Eat Your Own Ears (UK)

Mario Stresow – FKP Scorpio (GER)

Rachel Cragg – Nettwerk Music Group (CAN)

Rachel Lloyd – AEG Presents / Country to Country / C2C Festival (UK)

Sean Goulding – One Fiinix Live (UK)