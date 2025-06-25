BIGSOUND 2025 locks in Briggs, Tash Sultana, Dave Rowntree and more for second speaker drop

This year’s conference digs into the theme of “connections that count” with a solid lineup of conversations and industry insight

BIGSOUND is back from September 2–5 in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley, and the second round of speakers just dropped. The focus this year? Connections that count—meaning real talk from artists and industry figures navigating the current music landscape.

Leading the lineup is Briggs, celebrating 10 years of his label Bad Apples Music, in conversation with Kobie Dee—a session that will explore their journeys through music and culture. Tash Sultana also returns to BIGSOUND following the release of their Return to the Roots EP and continued success on the live circuit.

Mallrat joins the bill after her recent #1 ARIA album, and Elly-May Barnes will speak about accessibility, music-making and her breakout debut No Good, as well as her appearance in ABC’s Headliners.

International guest Dave Rowntree—drummer for Blur—will take part in the conference program to coincide with his new photo book No One You Know, sharing his experience inside one of Britpop’s biggest bands and beyond.

The broader program includes representatives from SXSW, Reeperbahn, The Great Escape, and C2C Festival, plus execs from Virgin Music, Q Prime, Some Action, and Neon Coast. There’ll also be focused sessions on country music’s global growth and Mexico’s emergence as a key export destination for Australian artists, featuring Cynthia Flores and Malfi Dorantes from MUSICMEX.

As always, BIGSOUND’s strength lies in the mix of artist-led panels, music business conversations and global industry access. The 2025 conference aims to be grounded, practical and future-facing—building space for real conversations about what it means to make and support music now.

🎫 PASSES ON SALE NOW

All-Access Delegate Pass

Full conference access + three nights of showcases, parties, networking events and workshops.

General $659 / QMusic Members $559 / Students $399

3-Night Music Festival Ticket

All performances + closing night party, 120+ artists across 18 venues.

Early Bird $75 +bf (until July 31) / Under 25 $65 +bf

1-Night Music Festival Ticket

Access to all venues for one night only – choose Tue / Wed / Thu.

Standard $44.50 +bf / Under 25 $25 +bf / Mobility Access $24.50 +bf

📍 For full details and updates, visit: www.bigsound.org.au