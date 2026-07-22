These are all the reasons you need to attend BIGSOUND 2026

Conferences, showcases, and all the next-big-things await you this September!

BIGSOUND 2026 is heading to Fortitude Valley once more, bringing you Australia’s newest sounds and freshest ideas.

If you’re unfamiliar, BIGSOUND is the vanguard of the music industry and music lovers alike.

Running across four days, BIGSOUND thumps to the pulse of emerging musicians, industry taste-makers, and media personalities.

Over 25 years (that’s right, count ’em) of industry networking, showcases, and impressive stories has once again converged into a cant-miss festival.

Whether you’re looking to hear a full-circle moment from G Flip, or curious about what it’s like behind-the-scenes as an A&R guy, you know where to be this 1st-4th of September.

These BIGSOUND conferences are carefully curated by industry leaders, bringing thoughtful wisdom and innovative ideas to the next wave of Australian music.

This year’s talks are centred around the theme “Creatives in Conversation.”

With BIGSOUND conference programmers Cathy Oates and Niriko McLure saying the 2026 conference has been designed to reflect the conversations the industry needs to have today while inspiring the opportunities of tomorrow.

With previous years including talks from icons like Darcus Beese, or Georgia Maq, you already know that 2026 is hiding something huge.

If you’re a creative looking for a launchpad, new inspiration and guidance, or simply networking opportunities, you’ve found it.

BIGSOUND 2026. If you’re listening, it might just change your life. These are the biggest conferences you can’t miss this year:

LUCAS HARWOOD & STU MACKENZIE

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have been the defining Australian band for over a decade now, and somehow maintained their experimental edge at the cultural vanguard.

This year, BIGSOUND is bringing you a conversation between lead singer Stu Mackenzie and bassist Lucas Harwood. Expect boundless creativity and music industry wisdom.

TRIALS & KOBIE DEE

Gomeroi Rapper Kobie Dee and Indigenous producer Trials unite in a chat to highlight First Nations voices in the Australian music scene.

Look forward to a truly enlightening discussion covering Country, community, and creativity.

TASMAN KEITH & JULIA JACKLIN

Two Australian icons, one stimulating conversation. Gumbaynggirr rapper Tasman Keith will chat with the Blue Mountains’ very own Julia Jacklin.

These two look poised to tackle some of the biggest questions of the music industry and where we go from here.

NINA CORCORAN

Ever wondered what its like to work for the world’s most important music publication?

Nina Corcoran is the Associate Staff Writer at Pitchfork, look forward to hearing the ins and outs of the music industry from a new perspective.

BRYAN BENSON

Bryan has been on the booking team for Bonnaroo since 2007, and in that time he’s worked up a story or two; that’s for sure.

Listen to exclusive behind-the-scenes accounts of one of the biggest music festivals of the year from the man who makes it happen.

MARIANA TIMONY

Bandcamp is known for doing things different. Innovation and creativity is at the heart of the brand.

Now, you can hear from Senior Editor of Bandcamp Daily, Mariana Timony, about how to stay ahead-of-the-curve and create something never before thought to be possible!

CHRISTIE MEDINA-GONZALEZ

The metalheads are going to love this one! Hear from the booker of France’s premiere metal festival, Hellfest.

Christie Medina-Gonzalez will be sharing the ins-and-outs of booking for a huge event, while also touching on finding new talent and creatives!

Catch these chats, and so much more, at BIGSOUND 2026 from September 1-4. For tickets & further info, head to bigsound.org.au!