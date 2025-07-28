‘Bend It Like Beckham’ Sequel coming amidst Growing Popularity of Women’s Sport

Women’s football rules the world, and so does this comeback.

“Bend It Like Beckham” is finally getting a sequel!

Over 20 years after the iconic film inspired a generation of footballers, director Gurinder Chadha has confirmed a follow-up is in development, slated for 2027 to coincide with the film’s 25th anniversary and the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Chadha, who’s been bombarded with sequel requests since 2002, revealed she’s finally crafted a story worthy of the original, blending the same heart and defiance with today’s explosive growth in women’s football.

She hopes to reunite stars Parminder Nagra (Jess) and Keira Knightley (Jules), while England’s Lionesses may score cameos.

Emma Hayes, USWNT coach and self-proclaimed “real-life Jules,” is co-writing, bringing elite football insights.

The original, a £3.5M indie that grossed £60M+, was the first film distributed in every country, including North Korea.

UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy hailed the sequel as a “brilliant moment for British film,” celebrating its legacy of diversity and resilience.