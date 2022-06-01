Bill Cosby faces sex abuse charges, again

Former US comedian and actor Bill Cosby is back in the hot seat as he faces sexual abuse allegations once again.

Bill Cosby, 85, is on trial as 64-year-old Judy Huth claimed he forced her to perform a sex act at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.

The new civil trial is one of the last cases Cosby faces after a Pennsylvania appeals court threw out his criminal sexual assault conviction and freed the actor from prison 11 months ago.

Now, this case relies on a strong testimony from Huth alongside photos and other dated evidence to place the time of the incident.

Cosby’s lawyers are claiming no abuse happened and will most likely emphasise that the burden of proof lies entirely on the plaintiffs, which can be near impossible after almost 5 decades.

In the opening statements given, Cosby’s attorneys acknowledged that the once-beloved TV name did in fact take Huth to the Playboy Mansion but they believe she was not a minor at the time.

Cosby’s representatives have said he has glaucoma and will not attend the trial.

More to come.