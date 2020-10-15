Billie Eilish calls out body shaming culture after Daily Mail posts “casual” photos

Billie Eilish has again been the subject of body-shaming after she was pictured wearing tighter clothing in photos published online.

Billie Eilish has seemingly had a dig at body shamers after paparazzi images of her wearing plain clothes were published by the Daily Mail yesterday.

Taking to social media, Eilish reposted a video urging people to start “normalising real bodies”, after the images of her drew criticism from some.

Drawing attention to the fact that Eilish wasn’t wearing her signature baggy clothes, the Daily Mail posted a series of photos of the singer, snapped whilst she had been doing errands around LA. The images, which showed Eilish wearing a tank top and shorts, drew criticism from people on the internet, with one user writing: “in 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30’s wine mom body.”

in 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30’s wine mom body. pic.twitter.com/pMRFdZZ7mE — GamesNosh (@GamesNosh) October 13, 2020

Needless to say, this particular post attracted backlash, and for the most part, the internet has stuck up for the six-time Grammy-winner.

At 18, she swept all 4 general field categories at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2020, making her the first female and youngest artist to do so and the youngest solo act to win the prestigious Album of the Year award. At your age you are nobody. — jordan bayne (@jordanbayne) October 14, 2020

body shaming a 18 year old girl must make you feel soooo confident and manly ‼️‼️ — bre (@BCB_G) October 13, 2020

offending and mocking billie eilish’s body won’t make your life any less pathetic and lonely. pic.twitter.com/uMY5dkjIlN — TRAVEL (@ririhyejin) October 14, 2020

Eilish has since taken to Instagram to repost a TikTok video from blogger Chizi Duru, where the latter urges people to stop promoting unrealistic beauty standards.

“Y’all gotta start normalizing real bodies OK?” Duru describes. “Not everybody has a wagon behind them. Guts are normal, they’re normal! Boobs sag, especially after breastfeeding. Instagram isn’t real.”

It’s certainly not the first time that Eilish has had to deal with this kind of attention. The 18-year-old singer has admitted that she wears baggy clothes in order to prevent people from either sexualising or shaming her body, and earlier this year, she released a short film slamming body shamers after being the subject of intense and prolonged attention.

Yesterday, Eilish also posted a photo of herself on Instagram, along with the caption “do you really wanna go back in time?”, seemingly in reference to the short film.