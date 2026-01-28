Billie Eilish and James Cameron delay Hit Me Hard and Soft concert film

“Worth the wait!”

The James Cameron and Billie Eilish co-directed, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Concert Film was originally slated to release on March 20th, but has been pushed back to May 8th.

The reason? They’re refining the cut and adding in some “Cool new 3D tech”, the Avatar filmmaker said in an Instagram post.

Not only are they adding in new tech, but they’re giving fans “some special behind-the-scenes we know you’ll love,” which should calm their disappointment at the delay.

Who wouldn’t want to wait a little longer to get a sneak peak at what goes on in the life of Billie Eilish during her biggest tour to date?

Eilish, when announcing the film, said that “This is one of my favorite tours everrrrrr and being able to capture it and co-direct this film with @jamescameronofficial has truly been a dream come true.”

The film features footage from Eilish’s sold out four-night run in Manchester last July. “I’ll probably be wearing this exact outfit for like four days in a row,” she joked whilst on stage at the time.

Fans, who love her tour outfits, did not mind, and instead were excited to be present at the recording of what is sure to be a hit documentary, and a career-defining moment for the musician.

While all this was being announced, Eilish has also been very vocal on social media about criticising ICE’s actions going on in the states, particularly the fatal shootings in Minnesota.

“Hey my fellow celebrities u gonna speak up?” she asked, calling out the silence of her peers.

She also shared a post from brother and collaborator Finneas’ Tik Tok, calling out the hypocrisy of gun laws in the US.