Billie Eilish in talks to star in Sarah Polley’s ‘The Bell Jar’ Adaptation

Bringin’ the fig tree metaphor to the big screen.

Billie Eilish is trading the recording studio for the silver screen.

The alt-pop phenomenon is in advanced talks to make her feature film acting debut as Esther Greenwood in Oscar-winning director Sarah Polley’s adaptation of Sylvia Plath’s The Bell Jar, with Focus Features reportedly backing the project.

The role marks a dramatic departure for the seven-time Grammy winner, who would embody Plath’s iconic protagonist, a brilliant young woman spiralling through a mental health crisis while navigating the suffocating expectations of 1950s America.

Production companies Plan B Entertainment and StudioCanal are attached.

Eilish previously flexed her acting muscles in Donald Glover’s Swarm, but this would represent her first leading film role.

While her involvement has sparked immediate speculation about a potential soundtrack contribution, following her Oscar wins for ‘No Time To Die’ and ‘What Was I Made For?’, sources indicate no musical plans are currently locked in.

Polley, who won an Academy Award for Women Talking, brings literary sensitivity to Plath’s unflinching classic.