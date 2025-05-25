Billy Joel’s tour derailed by rare Brain Disorder

A rare disorder upends a tour, but the legend’s resilience shines.

Music legend Billy Joel has cancelled his upcoming North American and UK tour dates after being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a rare neurological disorder causing fluid buildup in the brain.

The condition has impacted his hearing, vision, and balance—symptoms worsened by recent performances, according to his medical team.

In a heartfelt Instagram statement, Joel, 76, apologised to fans, saying he’s following doctors’ orders to pause touring for physical therapy and recovery.

The Piano Man singer had previously undergone surgery in March, though it’s unclear if it was NPH-related.

NPH, often misdiagnosed due to its similarity to aging-related conditions, affects mobility, cognition, and bladder control.

Treatment typically involves surgical fluid drainage and rehab. Joel’s team assured refunds for cancelled shows, including stops on his first major tour since ending his iconic Madison Square Garden residency last year.

Fans flooded social media with support, hoping for his full recovery.

As one tweeted: “Health first, Billy—the music can wait.”