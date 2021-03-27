Bindi Irwin announces birth of baby girl Grace Warrior Irwin Powell

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell have announced the birth of their baby girl. With a nod to Bindi’s late wildlife warrior father, Steve Irwin, the couple has named the baby girl Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

Born on the same day as the couple’s first wedding anniversary, March 25th, 2021, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell took to Instagram to announce the birth of their baby girl. Sharing a sweet tribute to her late father, Steve Irwin, Bindi shared, “Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.”

“Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s,” she wrote. “Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.”

The couple revealed that they were expecting back in August, sharing updates of the pregnancy up until the birth of the baby girl. Since hearing that the couple were expecting last year, fans have speculated that the baby girl’s name would include a tribute to the late and great Steve Irwin.

Back in February, Bindi’s mother, Terri Irwin let the news slip that the baby would be named after someone in the family. “I do have a bit of a scoop, which is that they are looking at family tree names”, Terri confirmed in an interview with The Morning Show.

Love is not a big enough word. My heart is so incredibly happy. And I know that Steve would be beyond proud. Grace is the next generation to continue his mission and message of conservation. She chose her parents wisely. Bindi and Chandler are already the best parents ever! https://t.co/mmvXFGz4Gm — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) March 26, 2021

Terri Irwin was married to Australian crocodile hunter, Steve Irwin until his tragic death in 2006. Steve Irwin was an Australian icon, known for his fearlessness, his massive love for animals, and let’s not forget his bloody brilliant catchphrase “Crikey!”

Steve was a wildlife warrior, best known for his love for crocodiles. He devoted his time to wildlife, but more importantly his wife and children Bindi and Robert Irwin.

“My dad was the first person to create the term ‘Wildlife Warrior’,” Bindi explained to The Bump. “Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We’ve been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place.”

“Steve Irwin was incredibly proud of his children,” says Australia Zoo. “(Steve) often said if he was to be remembered for anything, he hoped that it was for being a good dad.”