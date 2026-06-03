Barry Can’t Swim, Richie Hawtin and Interplanetary Criminal lead Bizarro’s huge October festival takeover

Three festivals, three cities and a seriously stacked weekend of electronic music.

Bizarro has unveiled the 2026 lineups for Overtone, Freeform and Mode, bringing some of the world’s most exciting electronic artists to the Gold Coast, Melbourne and Sydney this October.

Topping the bill are Scottish dance music star Barry Can’t Swim, UK garage heavyweight Interplanetary Criminal and techno pioneer Richie Hawtin. Gold Coast festival Overtone will also feature hometown hero Mall Grab as a headline act.

The three events will share a common love of forward-thinking dance music while tailoring their lineups to each city. Across the weekend, festival-goers can catch a huge mix of international names and local favourites, including Avalon Emerson, Ben UFO, D. Dan, Freddy K, Memphis LK, Ron Trent, SWIM and UK duo Two Shell.

Barry Can’t Swim arrives fresh from the success of Loner, while Interplanetary Criminal continues his run as one of the UK’s most influential garage exports. Hawtin, meanwhile, remains one of electronic music’s most enduring innovators, helping shape techno culture for more than three decades.

Overtone heads to Musgrave Park on October 2, Freeform takes over the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on October 3, and Mode returns to Cockatoo Island on October 4 for Sydney’s Labour Day long weekend.

Early access ticket registrations open June 10, with general tickets on sale from June 11.