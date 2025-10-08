Björk calls for Icelandic authorities to demand release of activist Magga Stína

Björk urges Iceland to demand release of activist Magga Stína from Israeli detention

Björk has issued a public statement urging Icelandic authorities to fight for the release of her childhood friend, Icelandic musician Magga Stína, who was reportedly seized by the Israeli army on Tuesday night (October 7) while attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In a social media post, Björk wrote: “My childhood friend, musician Magga Stína has just been kidnapped by the Israeli army. She sailed on a boat following Greta Thunberg in trying to open the path for international aid to Gaza. I believe activism is as diverse as humans are. I support Magga Stína and Greta doing everything possible to try to stop the genocide in Palestine. It is illegal to starve people and hinder that food arrives to children.”

Over the past week, Israel has detained more than 450 activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, intercepting nearly all of the roughly 40 boats involved.

Thunberg herself was reportedly subjected to “mistreatment and abuses” during her detention, though she has emphasised that the focus should remain on Israel’s blockade of food and medicine, warning it is “attempting to erase an entire population, an entire nation in front of our very eyes.” Thunberg has since been deported.

Magga Stína’s family continues to campaign for her safety and are pressuring Iceland’s government to demand her immediate release.

Björk highlighted Iceland’s historical stance on international solidarity in her statement: “Iceland has been first in recognising many small nations’ independence. We supported Palestine as a country in 2014. We know after being a colony for 600 years what it feels like to be suppressed. Even though we are few, our voice matters and we can continue to set an example of having the courage to rise up against oppression and represent peace.”

She added: “I ask Icelandic authorities to follow their own support for Palestine 11 years ago, to stop all business interactions with Israel until the genocide in Gaza stops and fight for Magga Stína’s safe return. And in the same spirit: I ask all the world to bring every single nation’s hostage home.”