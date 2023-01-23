Björk enlists Shygirl and Sega Bodega for ‘Ovule’ remix

The update of the 2022 single offers “ chill-bassdrum-gabba”, according to Björk.

Björk has tapped Shygirl and Sega Bodega for a remix of Ovule, the second single from the Icelandic singer’s latest album Fossora. According to Björk’s Instagram post announcing the remix, Shygirl’s new Ovule verse sees the rapper “diving into [the] lyrics and taking it to a new place,” while Sega Bodega offers “chill-bassdrum-gabba.”

The Icelandic musician continued: “It has been so nourishing sharing music with shy and sega …. soooo honoured to be in their hands”. Shygril and Bodega join the list of fellow collaborators on Fossora, Björk’s tenth studio album which arrived in September of last year. Credited on that tracklist is Brooklyn musician serpentwithfeet, as well as Björk’s two children, Sindri and Dóa. Listen to the Ovule remix below.

In his own statement about the collaboration, Sega Bodega said the remix “came together pretty quickly” and was born when “the three of us had an evening of all listening to music we loved at Shy’s place last year.” The producer’s most recent album, Romeo, arrived in 2021. Meanwhile, Shygirl’s debut 2022 project Nymph featured the likes of Mura Masa and BloodPop.

Later this year, Björk will bring her immersive Cornucopia show to Australia, with an exclusive premiere of the multimedia event slated for Perth in March. The week-long residency at the city’s Langley Park venue will mark the singer’s first headline appearance in the country since 2008, when she featured on the lineup for that year’s edition of Big Day Out music festival alongside Rage Against the Machine, Arcade Fire, Hilltop Hoods, and Paul Kelly, among others.

Cornucopia’s upcoming Australian showing has been billed as the largest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, with organisers constructing a purpose-built pavilion to host the event. It forms part of the program for the upcoming Perth Festival, which will also welcome performances by Julia Jacklin, Soccer Mommy and Emma Donovan across its month-long run. Björk’s Cornucopia will explore the environmental themes evident on her 2017 album Utopia.