Björk teases new album coming next year

What has an art exhibition told us so far?

A whisper in the galleries hints at a new sonic world from Björk.

The pioneering artist will unveil a major exhibition, ‘Echolalia,’ at Iceland’s National Gallery in May 2026, and buried within the announcement is thrilling news: the show’s third installation is based on music from a forthcoming album, currently “in development.” This new work follows 2022’s Fossora.

The exhibition, a collaboration with artist James Merry, will feature three immersive installations, two of which, ‘Ancestress’ and ‘Sorrowful Soil,’ pay tribute to her late mother.

The promise of an album-in-progress electrifies the news, suggesting that Björk’s next auditory chapter will be intrinsically linked to a visual and emotional landscape.

This revelation caps a period of sustained activity from the icon, including a completed world tour, high-profile collaborations, and fervent environmental activism, proving her creative and ideological engines burn as brightly as ever.