Björk warns Greenland of American threat

“Declare independence!” pleads the singer.

Icelandic icon Björk has issued a resonant cry for Greenland’s sovereignty, responding to U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed musings about annexing the vast Arctic island.

She framed the prospect as a chilling historical echo, stating that moving “from one cruel coloniser to another is too brutal to even imagine.”

Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory, has forcefully rejected Trump’s “fantasy,” with its Prime Minister dismissing the idea outright.

Björk, drawing parallels to Iceland’s own break from Denmark in 1944, expressed profound solidarity, urging Greenlanders to “declare independence.”

Her statement condemns historical and present Danish treatment of Greenlanders while casting a wary eye on expansionist rhetoric from the south, highlighting a global controversy where geopolitics, history, and indigenous rights fiercely collide.