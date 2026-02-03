Black Country, New Road announce North American tour

Black Country, New Road have announced a North American tour for this June and July.

Black Country, New Road are gearing up for a very busy year as they have just announced a United States and Canada leg to their tour this year, which will mark their second visit since they released their album Forever Howlong last April.

The six-piece will play just down the road at Enmore Theatre on February 24th (which by the way, there are still tickets available to here) and complete a couple more shows around the country before crossing the ditch to perform for our mates over in New Zealand.

The band will hit the road with American rock band and previous tourmates Horsegirl, who are not to be confused with the German DJ horsegiirL – they are two very, very different artists. Just a PSA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Country, New Road (@blackcountrynewroad)

Forever Howlong was the band’s first release since their frontman Isaac Wood called it quits in 2022 for a life out of the spotlight. Losing their vocalist was obviously a massive toll to the band’s sound, but the remaining members have knuckled down and done well to keep their fanbase’s morale strong.

The North American tour will span 14 dates across June and July – which, are these guys just chasing the summer, or what?

Tickets are due to go on sale Friday at 10am EST, which is 2am Sydney time, so if you happen to be in the States this winter and want to go see BCNR, you best have a redbull or two with dinner.