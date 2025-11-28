Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Review

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is kind of like that friend who shows up to the party wearing a costume you can’t quite figure out.

It wants to be bold and experimental, psychedelic campaign chaos, fancy new multiplayer movement, and Zombies doing all the heavy lifting, but sometimes it just trips over its own ambition. And yet… somehow, you can’t help but have fun with it.

The campaign is a total nostalgia trip with a fever-dream filter. Playing solo is the way to go if you want the emotional moments to land, because the Cradle sequences will have you tripping through twisted memories, giant monsters, and moments that make you question reality (and maybe your life choices).

The dialogue is a bit flat, the villains are forgettable, and yes, some boss fights feel like leftover scripts from a 90s monster-of-the-week show, but there’s a weird charm to all of it. It’s chaotic, goofy, and occasionally brilliant, in that only-Treyarch-can-pull-this-off kind of way.

Be warned, even playing solo, the campaign is an online mode, so if your internet is shaky you might have a rough time making it through.

Multiplayer leans into adrenaline-fuelled chaos with omni-movement, wall-running, and enough verticality to make you feel like Spider-Man, if Spider-Man also had a really loud, neon-colored playground.

Skirmish is clever, fast, and rewards strategy, while Overload… well, let’s just say spawn camping is alive and well.

Maps are fun but sometimes feel like an acid trip in daylight with all the neon reflections and shiny surfaces. The guns still feel snappy, the movement is satisfying, and when it clicks, it’s exactly the kind of twitchy chaos CoD fans love.

Zombies is the real MVP here. Ashes of the Damned nails the dark, creepy vibes, while Vandorn Farm lets you just go wild on hordes of undead.

It’s tense, rewarding, and addictive, whether you’re chasing secrets or just mowing down zombies for fun. For a game that can feel all over the place, this mode keeps things grounded in classic Call of Duty thrill.

Black Ops 7 isn’t perfect, it’s messy, occasionally silly, and maybe a little confused, but it’s also willing to play, experiment, and surprise.

The campaign is a wild ride, multiplayer is chaotic fun, and Zombies is straight-up satisfying.

It’s not the game that’ll define the series, but it’s a solid excuse to grab your friends, blast some baddies, and have a laugh along the way.