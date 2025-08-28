Black Ruby is here, and it’s rewriting what whisky feels like at SXSW Sydney

You’ve reached the edge of the night. The sun’s long gone. The bass is bleeding through the floor. In your hand? Something cold, sweet and unexpectedly stylish.

This is Johnnie Walker Black Ruby Blackberry & Soda, and it’s flipping the script on what a whisky drink looks, feels and tastes like in 2025.

Launched in perfect sync with SXSW Sydney, Black Ruby is the berry-washed companion you’ve been looking for!

This isn’t your uncle’s smoky dram. It’s a bold, fruit-forward RTD inspired by a Tom Collins. A bright mix of luscious blackberry, elderflower, soda and a smooth shot of Johnnie Walker’s signature character.

It’s built for the first drink of the night. That reset moment when your phone’s away, the music’s on, and the only decision you need to make is who’s buying the next round.

SXSW Sydney 2025 is already promising chaos in all the right ways.

From October 14 to 18, The Johnnie Walker Black Ruby House will take over UTS Underground, throwing a week-long music showcase stacked with underground gems, rising stars and late-night anthems.

Think Whitney, 2charm, Jamaica Moana, JJ4K, Drifting Clouds, Sonic Reducer and more. Gritty, dreamlike, genreless, it’s a lineup that feels like a playlist made by the bartender who always mixes your drinks a little stronger.

But the brand isn’t just here to splash logos and pour drinks. They’re backing the next generation of music talent. Properly.

Enter the Walk to Austin Award, presented by Johnnie Walker Black Ruby.

One standout act from the festival will be selected by a panel of industry judges to play at SXSW Austin 2026, a stage that has helped launch artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Chance the Rapper and Dua Lipa.

No competitions. No voting. Just recognition for originality and progression. ✨

That might sound like a big move from a legacy brand, and it is. But the Johnnie Walker legacy is bold.

Since 1820, Johnnie Walker has been challenging convention, from blending whiskies across regions when it was considered heresy, to that iconic striding man logo that’s become a global symbol of progress.

And now? They’re inviting a new generation in, not by telling them what whisky should be, but by showing what it can be.

Black Ruby is part of that shift. Crafted in Australia, made for modern tastes, and available now at Dan Murphy’s and BWS. It’s light, stylish, refreshing, and still built on the bones of something classic.

So whether you’re watching Xiao Xiao tear the roof off UTS, catching a secret DJ set in a carpark, or just kicking off a night that could go anywhere, Black Ruby’s the kind of drink that belongs in the moment.

Sweet. Sharp. Culture-first.

Serve it cold. Sip it loud. 🔊