Brick Sabbath: LEGO Immortalises Metal Icons before Final Showdown

by Alex Cooper

But where’s the bat!?

As Black Sabbath prepares to take the stage for their final farewell this Saturday (July 5th) at Birmingham’s Villa Park, the metal pioneers are getting a playful, yet legendary, send-off.

black sabbath lego 2025

LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham has immortalised Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward as brick-built rock gods, staging a mini-concert of their own.

The LEGO tribute nails the band’s iconic look, though eagle-eyed fans might spot one glaring detail: Iommi, famously left-handed, is shredding righty.

For those who can’t witness the historic show in person, a paid livestream will broadcast the all-day “Back to the Beginning” event, featuring Black Sabbath’s last bow alongside metal royalty like Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, and Slayer.

It’s a fittingly massive finale for the band that birthed heavy metal to now be cemented in both rock history and plastic bricks.

