Bloc Party announce new album, Anatomy of A Brief Romance

Bloc Party’s new album is unlike anything they’ve ever done before.

The London based indie heavyweights are following up 2022’s Alpha Games with Anatomy of A Brief Romance, out September 11 via Contagious Ltd.

The lead single, ‘Coming On Strong’ is out now, with a video you can watch below.

This announcement comes following the 20th anniversary of their legacy hit album Silent Alarm last year, which saw the release of the deluxe edition of the record.

And at the end of this year, they’ll embark on a UK and EU co-headline tour with long time friends, Interpol.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bloc Party (@thisisblocparty)

The two bands make for a huge back to back performance, having also brought this collaboration to Australia in 2023.

Anatomy of A Brief Romance is produced by pioneering 80s producer, Trevor Horn.

About the album, Bloc Party shared that it is “unlike anything we’ve ever done before. Full of bodies, from the gym to the dancefloor, to the bedroom.”