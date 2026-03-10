Bloodsuckers: Nature’s Vampires lands at the Australian Museum this April

We’ve always been obsessed with bloodsuckers — Dracula, Blade, Castlevania, and every vampire you’ve ever fanged over in your imagination.

Now the obsession gets real. Bloodsuckers: Nature’s Vampires at the Australian Museum is equal parts monsters on screen and a close-up look at the creatures that actually feed on blood.

Vampire bats, oxpeckers, medicinal leeches, candiru catfish, and Aussie blood-feeders all get their moment, and trust us, evolution has made them absolute legends.

Packed with over 100 specimens, giant models, digital interactives, and immersive installations, the exhibition is science-meets-spectacle at its finest: creepy, fascinating, and totally unmissable.

You’ll see how these creatures survive, adapt, and quietly rule the natural world – and leave with a newfound respect for life’s hungriest predators.

The show, straight from the Royal Ontario Museum, also dives into the mythology, literature, and pop culture inspired by these micro-predators.

Australian Museum CEO Kim McKay AO says it turns the “creepy” factor on its head, celebrating survival skills and evolution in action.

If you can’t resist a little freaky fascination, this one’s for you.

Exhibition opens 2 April; tickets go on sale 18 March, but join the waitlist now for priority access and discounts.