Coachella is ‘the embodiment of social media’ says Damon Albarn

Remember in 2024 when Blur blessed the Coachella stage with their presence, and no-one seemed to care?

The Britpop icons were a top-billed act at the festival that year.

And yet, frontman Damon Albarn seemed visibly frustrated at the crowd who had little to no reaction during the absolutely generational hit ‘girls and boys.’

“You’re never seeing us again, so you might as well fucking sing it,” said Albarn to the crowd, who clearly didn’t care and wouldn’t sing along despite being prompted.

The moment, however, brought about heartbreak for those of us who do care.

Now, in an interview with Rolling Stone for his forthcoming Gorillaz album, Albarn has said that having Blur play Coachella was “a slight mismatch.”

He said the festival is “the embodiment of social media now” due to its general demographic.

Gorillaz co-founder, Jamie Hewlett, also gave an alarmingly depressing, yet very true observation, calling Coachella “the only festival where the phones aren’t pointed at the stage, but at the person holding the phone.”

The pair said that they had a lot more success in the US with Gorillaz, whereas Blur is perhaps better suited to the European cultural climate.

Albarn does think, however, that an American arena tour could be “more possible” for blur.

In other news, Albarn will be performing again in the US on Saturday Night Live for the first time with Gorillaz.

They’ll appear on the show on March 7, with Ryan Gosling as host.