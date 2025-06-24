Bob Dylan drops first major art book in over a decade – Point Blank (Quick studies) lands this November

Bob Dylan’s been many things – folk prophet, Nobel laureate, gravel-voiced icon

Now Bob Dylan’s back in the art world with Point Blank (Quick Studies), his first big art book in over ten years.

Out November 18 via Simon & Schuster, it’s a black-and-white dive into Dylan’s sketchbook brain, featuring nearly 100 drawings made between 2021 and 2022—most of which have never been seen before.

These aren’t just doodles. They’re full of Dylan’s off-kilter charm: a roll of Scotch tape here, a karaoke singer there, lovers on roller skates, a suit of armour, a Parisian canal, and that unmistakable Dylan weirdness humming underneath it all.

Some are portraits, some are landscapes, some look like they were scratched down in a dream.

They also formed the bones of his 2025 Point Blank exhibition at London’s Halcyon Gallery.

The book pairs Dylan’s drawings with short prose vignettes by Eddie Gorodetsky, Jackie Hamilton, and Lucy Sante – little texts that drift in and out of the images like lyrics without a melody.

For someone who’s made a career out of mining the mystery in everyday life, this is Dylan doing what he does best. Just without the guitar.

Point Blank (Quick Studies) lands November 18, via Simon & Schuster.