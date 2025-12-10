punk-rap duo challenge rté over glastonbury coverage

Bob Vylan challenge RTÉ for falsely labelling their Glastonbury protest as anti-Semitic.

London punk-rap duo Bob Vylan are suing Irish state broadcaster RTÉ over false claims about their Glastonbury performance.

The band say the coverage misrepresented political criticism as anti-Semitism.

Bob Vylan’s set at Glastonbury earlier this year sparked controversy after they led a chant against the Israeli Defence Forces.

The resulting media coverage escalated quickly, with the band’s US visas revoked and festival appearances cancelled.

While some outlets later corrected errors, RTÉ reported that Bob Vylan had led anti-Semitic chants, a claim the duo strongly reject.

Represented by Belfast firm Phoenix Law, Bob Vylan stresses the distinction between political protest and racial or religious hatred.

“Our clients have consistently spoken out against Gaza’s occupation without ever targeting Jewish people,” the statement reads.

Seeking formal legal redress, the duo argue the broadcaster’s framing mischaracterised their actions and harmed their reputation.

This case also highlights broader debates around freedom of expression in music and protest.

RTÉ, which has taken a political stance itself by boycotting next year’s Eurovision over Israel’s participation, has declined to comment.

The outcome of this litigation could have implications for artists navigating political speech on international stages.

Bob Vylan’s lawsuit against RTÉ continues to unfold, marking a pivotal moment in music, politics, and media accountability.