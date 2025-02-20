From Mountain Peaks to Memory Care, Bobby Frith’s ‘Eastern Continental Divide’

Bobby Frith’s latest single might be about raindrops, but his own musical journey has been anything but a straight descent

The North Carolina artist has a new single ‘Eastern Continental Divide‘ out now, and it’s all about the wonder of journey through music.

Frith’s journey started briefly after relocating from Black Mountain to Chapel Hill to study jazz at UNC, where he immersed himself in the state’s rich musical tapestry.

His versatility as both guitarist and bassist led to collaborations with established acts like Brad Heller and the Fustics and Jangling Sparrows.

The pandemic year of 2020 proved to be a pivotal moment in Frith’s career, releasing his debut ‘Garbage Factory’ and establishing himself as an independent artist.

The following years saw him touring with diverse acts ranging from country outfit Will Easter and the Nomads to rapper Austin Royale and the genre-bending Urban Soil.

When Urban Soil disbanded in late 2023, Frith found himself at another crossroads. Rather than viewing it as a setback, he embraced the opportunity to focus on his solo career.

This led to an unexpected but rewarding development in 2024: regular performances at memory care and assisted living facilities.

This work connected him with Door to Door, a UNC Hospitals initiative using music to enhance patient care.

Today, Frith maintains a unique balance between healthcare-focused performances and traditional venue appearances.

His weekend schedule still includes the familiar circuit of bars, breweries, and regional events, but his work in elder care has added a new dimension to his artistry.

Like those divergent raindrops in ‘Eastern Continental Divide,’ Frith’s career has split into multiple streams, each contributing to a richer musical landscape that serves both entertainment and healing.

So go support Bobby Frith’s new release ‘Eastern Continental Divide’ and show it some much deserved love below.