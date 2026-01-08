Scorcher alert: BOM says Australia’s in for a blistering weekend

Australia is officially on roast mode.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has cranked up severe to extreme heat warnings across much of the country, and today, 8 January 2026, Melbourne, Adelaide, and inland NSW are set to swelter through the low‑to‑mid 40s, while some inland pockets edge even higher.

Coastal Sydney will feel it too, slowly creeping into the high 30s as the week stretches on.

Victoria and South Australia are already sweating it out under catastrophic fire danger ratings, with inland SA towns flirting with mid‑40s Celsius, while northern and coastal regions hope for just a hint of relief.

The BOM says the heatwave isn’t letting up quickly, with intense temps likely to linger through Friday 9 January, before a cool change slides in late Friday into Saturday.

Health authorities are sending the usual reminders: drink water, avoid the sun at peak hours, and watch for heat stress.

Nights are sticking stubbornly warm, so it’s a full‑on summer endurance test.

For much of Australia, this week is shaping up to be long days, hot nights, and a reminder that the sun here never really takes a day off.

Head here for updates.