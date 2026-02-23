Bon Iver set to drop live album as part of new archival series

If you miss Bon Iver too, this one’s for you.

It’s a pretty good feeling when an artist titles their newest project Volumes: One and you know it’s only the first to come of a series – and that feeling can only get better when the artist is Bon Iver.

Volumes: One is set to drop on April 3rd and it’s full of live recordings by the band from 2019 to 2023, curated by frontman Justin Vernon himself.

Apparently feeling pretty inspired by Bob Dylan’s Bootleg Series and the Neil Young Archives, Vernon started going through a bunch of old footage way back in 2020 – which is a pretty good way to use all that time in lockdown, we’d say.

Even though Bon Iver haven’t played a live gig since 2023, they at least finished a 6 year studio drought last year when they launched SABLE, fABLE.

None of those recent tracks will make it onto this archival drop, but you can expect favourites from 2016’s 22, A Million and 2019’s i,i, along with a cover of Mahalia Jackson’s ‘A Satisfied Mind’, too.

There’ll also be a revived fave ‘Heavenly Father’, which was recorded for the soundtrack of 2014 movie Wish I Was Here and has since become a track that fans say is a straight up spiritual experience when played live – now, they’ll be able to bottle that feeling.

Bon Iver’s also been busy curating Eaux Claires festival, which Vernon founded back in 2015, ran for four years, then put on the back burner for 8 years post-COVID.

They’re back with a bang, though, chucking some artists like Dijon, Daniel Caesar, Lil Yachty, into the lineup along with a mystery act sneakily titled Bon Dylan, which fans reckon must be none other than Justin Vernon doing a bunch of Bob Dylan covers – you think you’re slick, Bon Iver.

Seems like there’ll be some good material there for the next instalment of Volumes.