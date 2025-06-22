Bonnaroo’s Raincheck: Full Refunds, Empty Calendar

After weather wrecks a third festival in five years, the iconic event hits pause—but fans get their money back.

Bonnaroo’s 2025 festival collapsed under storm clouds—but the fallout is just beginning.

After cancelling three of four days due to extreme weather, organisers reversed course on refunds, now offering 100% reimbursements (up from 75%) following fan backlash.

A heartfelt social media statement confirmed the shift, admitting the cancellation “broke our hearts” but was necessary for safety, while hinting at an indefinite hiatus: “We will not be announcing future dates”.

The ill-fated event, slated to host Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier, joins 2020’s COVID cancellation and 2021’s Hurricane Ida shutdown in Bonnaroo’s recent streak of bad luck.

Meanwhile, festivals like Capitol Groove (offering free entry to displaced attendees) and Northlands (free weekend passes) are extending lifelines to stranded fans.

For now, “The Farm” lies fallow—its future as uncertain as Tennessee’s summer skies.