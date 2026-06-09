BOOF HEADS on ‘ACAC,’ going broke, and why fighting your boss is a creative process

Boof or be boofed.

Brisbane’s most barbaric musical exports, BOOF HEADS, are back to remind you exactly why they’ve become the undisputed kings of chaotic, heavy-hitting entertainment.

Fresh off their 2025 ‘Good Things’ festival win and the release of their debut EP LOW BROW, the psychotic larrikins have returned with a new single that is equal parts hilarious and ferocious: ‘ACAC’.

A cheeky, riff-heavy love letter to the cops, acronym fully intended, the track showcases the band’s trademark Tarantino-esque storytelling and filthy hip-hop blend.

Now, as they gear up to go broke on a national tour and unleash their forthcoming record BRING BACK THE BIFF, frontman Chris George sat down with us to discuss waking up on his front lawn, violent ideations toward his boss, and what it really feels like to survive the first five minutes of a BOOF HEADS show.

Spoiler: it feels f*cked. Read on for the full, unhinged conversation.

HAPPY: What’d you get up to today?

CHRIS GEORGE: I woke up early on my front lawn, and strolled inside and yelled my daily self affirmations into the mirror until I was sufficiently aroused.

I dressed and went downstairs, where I devoured the Woolies roast chook that I’d stashed in the crisper since last weekend.

Knowing full well I would be late for work like always, I took my time to make a cup of hot ‘black n gold’, hopped into my Holden Rodeo and sped the whole way to work.

I spent most the day in my coworkers ear trying to convince him that a revolution was imminent and that we needed to prepare, probably this afternoon.

The day was also punctuated by violent ideations of fighting my boss and sitting on the toilet writing lyrics for a new song. By the time I knocked off, I was frothing at the mouth for a jam with the boys.

I hooned it through heavy traffic to “Orchid Studio” in the Redlands, whilst trying to finish my verse at the lights. We made fucking magic for 3 hours. Then I came home and wrote this.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

GEORGE: Josh and I grew up in Rochedale South with mum, and the ‘old boy’ lived all over from Woodbridge to Bald Hills.

Rochedale was sick, we cut our teeth and grazed our knees on the streets of that beloved land and it will always a have place in my heart.

But I’ve lived all over Logan and Brisbane and you could air drop me into any spot and I’d find my way plenty fine.

HAPPY: You’ve been called “barbaric” and “psychotic” on stage, what’s the first five minutes of a BOOF HEADS show actually feel like from your perspective?

GEORGE: It feels like a fight, like you’re throwing every combo, trying to put each others lights out, but it just keeps going. In short, the first five minutes of a BOOF HEADS show feels f*cked.

HAPPY: Who came up with the name BOOF HEADS, and was there ever a close second-place contender?

GEORGE: Josh and I came up with the name, it was something our father called us as kids.

If I was to translate it into modern Australian vernacular it would mean something like ‘dumb c*nt’. I can’t remember any other worthy contenders for the band name.

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HAPPY: Winning the 2025 ‘Good Things’ band competition must have felt insane. What was the backstage celebration like?

GEORGE: Physically, it felt like we had been bashed, but mentally and emotionally, it felt like we were the ones who had done the bashing.

HAPPY: For the uninitiated, tell us exactly what ‘ACAC’ stands for, and why you decided to write a “cheeky love letter to the cops.”

GEORGE: ACAC stands for “All Cops Are C*nts”. The first time I encountered the acronym was a tattoo on my father’s left bicep.

He had obtained it in Golbourn maximum correctional facility long prior to my birth and refused to explain its meaning until we began having small run ins with the law ourselves.

Only then did he reveal the hidden code to us, as we later found out that the phrase is in fact verifiably true.

On why and how the song came about, well that would be like trying to explain why Michelangelo painted the sixteenth chapel, who really gives a f*ck?

HAPPY: How long did it take to shoot the ACAC video, and what was the most chaotic thing that happened on set?

GEORGE: It was shot over 2 weekends, around Brisbane and Ipswich. Bada bing bada boom. The wildest part was probably when we were simulating an arrest in legit-looking Australian police uniforms out the front of the Royal Mail Hotel in Goodna. A few of the locals were spooked for sure.

HAPPY: Brisbane’s local scene has exploded recently. What’s one unsung SEQ band you’d want to drag on tour with you?

GEORGE: Happy F*cking Family are one of the unsung heroes of the SEQ music scene, and would love to drag the bastards on tour with us.

HAPPY: With ‘ACAC’ out and LOW BROW behind you, what’s the next milestone you’re boofing your heads toward: album, international show, or something weirder?

GEORGE: The next milestone we’ve been banging our skulls against is going broke pulling of a national tour, capping it off with a hometown ‘BOOF DOOF’ and this will all be fueled by our next record ‘BRING BACK THE BIFF’.

Let’s leave it at that, because I could go on forever when it comes to plans and visions.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

GEORGE: Working hard on creative pursuits, taking the piss out of everything, and seeing my family and friends do dope shit.