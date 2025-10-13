A Conversation on Music, Heartbreak, and Healing with Boorook

Boorook on their soul-baring new collab and the search for what’s real.

In a powerful fusion of generations and genres, Indigenous storyteller Boorook and soulful vocalist Yuji have forged a unique musical partnership dedicated to truth and healing.

Their latest collaboration, ‘All That’s Real,’ produced by Ryini Beats, is a poignant exploration of heartbreak that delves deeper than lost love, touching on a universal longing for authentic connection to people, place, and self.

For Boorook, a proud Gunditjmara man, this means weaving ancestral wisdom and Solfeggio healing frequencies into his art. For Yuji, it’s about raw, melodic vulnerability.

Together, they create a space where old soul meets young fire, transforming personal reflection into a shared, healing experience.

They invite listeners to find the real, the truth, the love, and the spirit, in every beat.

Happy: What’d you get up to today?

Boorook: Today’s been a grounding kind of day — started off with some time on Country, just breathing in the air and reconnecting before diving back into the music. I’ve been working on some new ideas in the studio and spending time with family, which always brings balance.

Happy: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

Boorook: I’m from Gunditjmara Country, down Warrnambool way — a place full of spirit, stories, and strength. It’s where the lakes, craters, and coastline meet, and you can really feel the old energy in the land.

What I love most is that deep connection — to Country, to community, to the ancestors still walking with us through the wind and water.

Happy: There’s been several Yuji x Boorook collaborations now, how would you describe the creative energy you find when you work together?

Boorook: It’s powerful but effortless at the same time. There’s a flow that happens when we’re in the room together — father and son, sharing ideas, emotions, and stories.

We both bring different flavours, but our hearts are aligned. It’s that balance between generations, between old soul and young fire.

Happy: ‘All That’s Real’ deals with heartbreak and longing, what was the inspiration behind this track?

Boorook: ‘All That’s Real’ came from a place of deep reflection — about the love we give, lose, and learn from. It’s not just about romantic heartbreak, it’s about the ache that comes when we lose connection — whether that’s to people, Country, or ourselves.

It’s a healing song, a reminder that even in pain, there’s truth and growth.

Happy: How did Ryini Beats influence the mood of the track?

Boorook: Ryini brought this smooth, soulful production that really held space for emotion. The beat has warmth and movement — it allows us to tell our story without words getting lost.

His touch gave it that emotional depth, that pulse that carries the song forward.

Happy: You incorporate Solfeggio frequencies into your music, can you briefly explain what that is and what you hope it brings to the listener’s experience?

Boorook: Solfeggio frequencies are ancient healing tones — each one vibrates at a specific frequency that can shift energy, emotion, and even the body’s state of being.

When I weave them into my music, it’s about creating something that not only sounds good but feels good — something that helps people realign, release, and reconnect with spirit.

Happy: The line “I miss your love, it’s all that’s real” is very poignant. What is the “real” you are searching for in your art and lives? Is it just love, or something more?

Boorook: The “real” is truth. It’s love, yes, but also honesty, purpose, and connection. In a world full of noise and distraction, we’re always searching for what’s authentic — in ourselves, our relationships, and our art.

The “real” is that moment when the music hits your spirit, and you feel it. That’s the space we try to live in.

Happy: How does the process of collaboration between you two typically work? Does one of you start with an idea, or is it a more organic back-and-forth?

Boorook: It’s usually pretty organic. Sometimes Yuji will start with a melody or verse, sometimes I’ll bring in a concept or beat. But once the energy’s there, we just build off each other.

It’s like a conversation — he speaks through melody, I respond through rhythm, and it just grows naturally.

Happy: Looking at your growing catalogue of collaborations, what is the central message or feeling you hope listeners take away from the music you create together?

Boorook: We want people to feel seen and healed. Our music is about connection — to emotion, to spirit, to truth.

Whether it’s pain, joy, or reflection, we want the listener to know they’re not alone. Every track carries a bit of heart medicine in it.

Happy: Lastly, what makes you happy?

Boorook: Simple things — family, nature, creating music, and seeing people feel something real from what we make.

Being on Country, hearing the birds, feeling the sun — that’s happiness. And sharing that energy through music, that’s the purpose.