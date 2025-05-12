A no-frills, high-energy haven for live music lovers

Tucked above Kelly’s on King in the heart of Newtown, this intimate 125-capacity venue pulses with raw, unfiltered talent—where hard riffs, indie anthems, and punk growls shake the walls nightly.

Step inside, and you’re greeted by the kind of sticky floors and sweat-soaked air that only a true music dive can cultivate.

The stage has hosted everyone from fiery local acts like Second Idol (whose politically charged post-punk sets ignite the room) to rising emo-punk trio A Swift Farewell, proving Bootleggers is where future stars cut their teeth.

What sets this place apart? Grit meets groove. Wednesdays roar with band competitions, Thursdays bleed into karaoke chaos, and weekends explode with DJs and live sets spanning garage rock to shoegaze.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bootleggers (@bootleggers_newtown)

The crowd? A mix of tattooed regulars, curious newcomers, and die-hard music fans—all united by cheap beers and louder riffs.

With a rooftop courtyard for smoke breaks and a lineup that rarely disappoints, Bootleggers is where Sydney’s underground scene thrives.

Bootleggers @ Kelly’s on King

📍 285 King St

🎸 (02) 9171 0820

🔗 bootleggersnewtown.com.au