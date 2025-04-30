Borderlands 4 just got bumped up – and yes – that never happens

Is Take-Two making space for GTA 6 hype to kick off?

In a rare and chaotic twist of fate, Borderlands 4 is arriving earlier than expected. Originally slated for a September 23 drop, Gearbox has announced the release date is now September 12, giving Vault Hunters an unexpected head start—and sparking some pretty wild (but not unreasonable) speculation.

The news came via Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford, who dropped a surprisingly chipper video update: “Everything is going kind of the best-case scenario,” he said. “The game is awesome, the team is cooking… You’re gonna get Borderlands 4 earlier!”

STOP SCROLLING! We’re trying to make the news cycle!!! Borderlands 4 has a 💥 NEW RELEASE DATE 💥 Sep. 12, 2025! https://t.co/Xy0JMcz5X1 pic.twitter.com/iewKcAPpKb — Borderlands (@Borderlands) April 29, 2025

That alone would be big news. But when you zoom out, things get a little spicier. Take-Two, the publisher behind Borderlands, also happens to be the proud parent of a little-known franchise called Grand Theft Auto. And with GTA 6 confirmed for 2025 but without a solid release date, the sudden Borderlands 4 shuffle has fans asking: Is Rockstar about to drop an October bombshell?

Moving Borderlands up 11 days means it no longer competes directly with Bungie’s upcoming Marathon reboot. But it also clears the runway just in time for the presumed chaos of GTA 6 pre-launch madness. A strategic play? You bet your golden keys.

Adding fuel to the loot-fueled fire, Sony’s next State of Play broadcast is locked and loaded for today, (April 30, at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET) and it’s a full-on Borderlands deep dive. Expect 20 glorious minutes of developer-guided chaos: missions, mayhem, weaponry, Action Skills, and a mix of familiar faces and new blood.

Borderlands 4 lands on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2, and follows the absurdly successful Borderlands 3—2K’s fastest-selling game ever, clocking over 22 million copies. The series as a whole has sold more than 91 million units, making it a serious powerhouse in Take-Two’s arsenal.

So yeah—this is more than a calendar tweak. It’s the first domino. And if we’re reading the signs right, the next one might have six stars and a wanted level.

Ready your loadouts. September’s coming in hot.