Bundle of Johnson: Boris Johnson and wife Carrie announce second child

British PM Boris Johnson and wife Carrie are announcing a second child just two months after their wedding.

Carrie took to her private Instagram account to announce that she feels “incredibly blessed to be pregnant again.”

This will mark her second child with Boris Johnson, her first being Wilfred born in April 2020.

Johnson’s Instagram post also revealed that she had a miscarriage earlier this year. She wrote of the decision to be public about her miscarriage, saying: “I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.”

"Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well."

Many couldn’t help but poke fun at Boris Johnson, who is already the father of seven (known) children with three other women, one fathered outside of marriage.

Some also couldn’t help point out the uh… disturbing implications of Carrie’s pregnancy.

Johnson is the first British prime minister to marry in office since Lord Liverpool in 1822.

He also became one of just four leaders to welcome a newborn while being Prime Minister alongside, David Cameron, Tony Blair and Lord Russell.