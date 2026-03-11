Boy George tells Chappell Roan to ‘cheer up’ after viral paparazzi moment

Chappell Roan’s viral moment standing up to paparazzi has been met with support, mostly…

Boy George, frontman of Culture Club, has today taken to X to tell Roan to “cheer up.”

“I think Chappell looks great but cheer up girl. The world is at your feet stop kicking it!”

“It takes so much more time to say no to a picture or a signature. Boundaries are boring. Break them with the magic of kindness, ” said George.

It’s probably not helpful but I have been doing this fame thing for a while and you learn slowly and painfully that you don’t get a free pass once you turn yourself into a bird of paradise. I watched @ChappellRoan filming the paps in Paris and I laughed because I have kicked off… — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) March 10, 2026

This is all in response to a viral video that arose a day prior, of Roan filming the paparazzi in Paris.

In the video, Chappell is being hounded for signatures and ignored after politely telling them to leave her alone.

chappell roan was so fed up with the paps in paris that she decided to film them to show their faces in a video pic.twitter.com/Q6yo1HYXSP — pop backup ꧂ (@favsbackupp) March 9, 2026

“Stop following me and harassing me,” she says in the video.

“These are all the people that are completely disregarding all of my boundaries,” she also says.

Many fans of Roan’s were quick to come to her defence, however, criticising the male-centric view of George’s comments.

One X user referenced what is likely to be on many of our minds reading George’s comments criticising “boundaries.”

“Maybe she should handcuff someone to a radiator instead next time x,” they said.

This is referring to George’s sentencing to 15 months in prison for false imprisonment, back in 2009.

During the trial, George was found guilty of handcuffing a male escort to a wall and beating him with a metal chain.

Clearly, George is unaligned with Roan’s widely applauded stance against harassment from paparazzi.

Although, many other stars are.

Take Noah Kahan for example, who took to Instagram to support Roan.

“They trick people like you who are just watching the video who don’t know what’s going on, into thinking that someone’s being rude to one of their fans,” Kahan said about the paparazzi.

“They’re scummy, they’re manipulative, they’re parasitic, and yeah, fuck ‘em.”